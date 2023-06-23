The Meteorological Centre of Raipur on Friday said that the Southwest monsoon has arrived in Chhattisgarh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places during the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, the weather agency also said that the southwest monsoon is likely to hit Mumbai by June 24. So far, monsoon has eluded the maximum city with Mumbai receiving short spells of rainfall. Chhattisgarh Rains: Wall Collapses in Jagdalpur After Heavy Rainfall, Two Dead.

Southwest Monsoon Has Arrived in Chhattisgarh

