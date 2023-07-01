A video of people in Goa celebrating the traditional mud festival is going viral on social media. The 3-minute 21-second video clip shows locals in Goa's Marcel village celebrating the traditional mud festival locally known as 'Chikhal Kalo'. Hundreds of visitors were seen taking part in the "Chikhal Kalo", a traditional mud festival that celebrates Lord Krishna’s childhood. The festival is recognised and promoted by the state tourism department. Panaji Smart City in Goa Flooded After an Hour of Rain, Congress Slams BJP (Watch Videos).

People Celebrate 'Chikhal Kalo' in Goa

#WATCH | Traditional mud festival locally known as 'Chikhal Kalo' celebrated in Goa's Marcel village (30.06) pic.twitter.com/ci6htF80Ui — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023

