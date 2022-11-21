Mudigere BJP MLA MP Kumaraswamy was beaten up by angry villagers who also tore his clothes near Kundhur estate in Mudigere, Chikkamagaluru, on Sunday. The incident occurred after a woman Shobha, aged about 45, was attacked by a wild elephant on Sunday and succumbed to her injuries. Kumaraswamy rushed to the village to pacify angry villagers who complained about the apathy of district authorities, even after repeated complaints of crop loss and damage failed to pacify them. They accused him of being responsible and thrashed him, tearing his shirt. Video: Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali Misbehaves, Assaults Woman Who Approaches Him With Her Grievance

BJP MLA MP Kumaraswamy Beaten:

Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka | Mudigere MLA from BJP, MP Kumaraswamy's clothes were allegedly torn by locals of Hullemane village when he visited them following the death of a woman in an elephant attack. The villagers alleged that the MLA didn't respond properly to elephant attacks pic.twitter.com/xIeCiSlBDX — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2022

