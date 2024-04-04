A child was crushed to death after he was run over by a car in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The incident took place when the child was playing outside the house. The horrific video shows an SUV was purportedly seen crushing the minor and fleeing from the scene. A case has been registered against the driver. Dog Attack in Lucknow: Pet Dog Injures Woman Out on Evening Walk in Uttar Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Child Crushed to Death by Car in Lucknow

थाना बिजनौर पर अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है, अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) April 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)