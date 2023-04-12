Bombay High Court released a judgement on Wednesday (April 12) in a case of a 15-year-old child who lives with his mother in Thailand. The court received a petition from the father who wants to meet his son. So, the judgement was released in his favour, asking the mother to bring the child to India and let him meet his siblings and father. Court observed that in such cases parents treat children as "chattel or property where parents would have the absolute right over the life and destiny." Bombay High Court Says Marital Disputes Are Most Bitterly Fought Cases in Country; Asks Woman To Bring Son to India From Abroad.

Treatment of Children in Matrimonial Disputes

