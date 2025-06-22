In a shocking incident from Muzaffarnagar’s Rudkali Talab Ali village, a woman named Muskan has been arrested for poisoning her two children—a one-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy—to pursue a relationship with her cousin Junaid from Firozabad. While her husband Wasim was away in Chandigarh, Muskan fed the children poisoned tea and biscuits. Initially suspected to be a natural death, police grew suspicious after her evasive behaviour and missing phone. Sustained interrogation and forensic analysis revealed the truth. Muskan confessed to the crime, saying the children were a “burden” and she wanted to elope with Junaid. SSP Sanjay Verma confirmed that legal proceedings are underway and the accused is being sent to jail. Sangli Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Axe 3 Weeks Into Marriage After Fearing She Could No Longer Avoid Sexual Relations With Him in Maharashtra, Arrested.

Woman Kills Her 2 Children to Pursue Affair

#WATCH | Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh | SSP Muzaffarnagar, Sanjay Verma says, "Yesterday the police received information that a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy died under suspicious circumstances. The mother of the children was questioned, the woman confessed her crime. The… pic.twitter.com/l8L5fhSrdV — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2025

