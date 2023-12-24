Vivek Dubey, the education officer of Shajapur district in Madhya Pradesh, has issued a directive stating that disciplinary action will be taken against both government and private schools if students participate in Christmas 2023-related activities without their parents’ consent. This includes students dressing up as Santa Claus or Christmas trees for plays or other events. The order, issued on December 14, states, “Students should not be involved in Christmas-related events, such as dressing up or playing roles like Santa Claus and Christmas tree, without the written consent of parents, to avoid any unexpected situation or incident.” The directive further warns, “Your organization will face unilateral disciplinary action if there are complaints in this regard.” Dubey clarified that there have been complaints in the past, but the order does not prohibit Christmas 2023 events in schools. Bihar School Holiday List Row: 'Islamic Republic of Bihar', Taunts BJP After Nitish Kumar Govt Cancels Holidays on Rakshabandhan and Teej, Extends Eid and Bakrid Holidays.

Christmas 2023 Celebration in MP Schools

Bizarre: MP govt issues order that written permission has to be taken before school kids are allowed to take part in any Xmas celebrations/have an Xmas tree/dress as Santa, with a warning of action if any terms are violated . Is this the India we want? We are (and should remain)… pic.twitter.com/RYbWKNyINA — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) December 24, 2023

