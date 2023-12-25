Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X, formerly Twitter and shared pictures of Christmas 2023 celebrations which took place at his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, Delhi on Monday, December 25. "Sharing some more glimpses from the Christmas celebrations at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg", the post read. The images depicted PM Modi interacting with members of church and school students who performed a Christmas carol at his residence earlier in the day. Christmas 2023: PM Narendra Modi Meets Members of Christian Community, Attends Celebration Event in Delhi (Watch Videos).

PM Narendra Modi Shares Glimpses From Christmas Celebrations:

Sharing some more glimpses from the Christmas celebrations at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. pic.twitter.com/p06JjPlU2O — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2023

