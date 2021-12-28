Appointments for vaccination of children between 15 to 18 years can be booked online or onsite. The Union Helath Ministry said that services in the on-site mode will depend on the vailablity of vaccination slots. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Saturday announced the vaccination for children aged between 15 to 18 will start from January 3. He also announced "precautionary" doses for frontline and healthcare workers from January 10, 2022.

