Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a beautiful sand art to support the Odisha Government's campaign "Zero Accident Day". In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sudarsan Pattnaik said that "Zero Accident Day" is a powerful campaign by the Odisha Government’s Transport Department. "To support this noble cause, I created a sand art at Puri Beach with with message: #ComeHomeSafe", he added. Pattnaik further urged people to make a pledge to follow traffic rules and make the roads safer for everyone. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik Dedicates Sand Art to Former India Captain (Watch Video).

Sudarsan Pattnaik Makes Sand Art to Spread Message About Road Safety

#ZeroAccidentDay A powerful campaign by the Odisha Government’s Transport dept @CTOdisha . To support this noble cause, I created a sand art at Puri Beach with with message: “#ComeHomeSafe.” Let’s pledge to follow traffic rules and make our roads safer for everyone.… pic.twitter.com/0JF9XvTjHZ — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 3, 2025

