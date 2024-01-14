The Bombay High Court has ruled that a man’s relatives telling his wife that she cannot cook does not constitute cruelty under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case involved two relatives of a resident of Sangli, against whom proceedings have now been quashed. Justices Anuja Prabhudessai and Nitin Borkar, in their order dated January 4, stated that petty quarrels do not fall under the definition of cruelty as per Section 498A, which carries a punishment of up to three years imprisonment and a fine. The case originated from an FIR lodged by the wife against her husband’s brother and cousin at the Bhilawadi police station. She alleged that she was driven out of her matrimonial home in November 2020 and that her in-laws used to taunt and insult her. However, the judges noted that the only allegations against the petitioners were that they had commented on her cooking skills and upbringing. The ruling emphasises the need for a clear distinction between serious offences and minor disputes in domestic settings. Bombay High Court Grants Bail To 26-Year-Old Man Accused Of Kidnapping, Raping 13-Year-Old Girl, Says Sexual Relationship Was Out of Love Not Lust.

Bombay HC on Domestic Dispute

