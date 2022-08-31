Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to social media to offer condolences to Sonia Gandhi on the passing away of her mother, Mrs. Paola Maino. "May her soul rest in peace. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the entire family." PM Modi said in his tweet. Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet said that Mrs. Paola Maino, mother of Congress President Sonia Gandhi passed away at her house in Italy on Saturday the 27th day of August, 2022.

Check Tweet:

Condolences to Sonia Gandhi Ji on the passing away of her mother, Mrs. Paola Maino. May her soul rest in peace. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the entire family. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2022

