The last rites of CDS General Bipin Rawat and other military personnel who passed away in an IAF chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on 8th December will be performed with full military honours today.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat who lost their lives in the IAF chopper crash on Wednesday.

