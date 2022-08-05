Congress MPs including Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Ranjeet Ranjan were detained today at Police Lines Kingsway Camp in Delhi amid the nationwide protest by Congress against the price rise and unemployement. Earlier, Delhi police detained Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from outside the AICC HQ in Delhi.

Check Tweet:

Congress MPs including Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Ranjeet Ranjan detained at Police Lines Kingsway Camp in Delhi pic.twitter.com/JjTXcccHQU — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

