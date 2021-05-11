Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday approved the setting up of the COVID-19 Relief Task Force to coordinate relief activities of the party during the second wave of the pandemic. The 13-member COVID-19 Relief Task Force will work under the leadership of former Union Health Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Congress Sets Up 13-Member COVID-19 Relief Task Force:

