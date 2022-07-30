Congress on Saturday, July 30 said that the party will organise a nationwide protest against the price rise on August 5. Party MPs in Delhi will hold "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament to register their protest over the issues. CWC members & senior leadership to participate in "PM House gherao" on the same day.

