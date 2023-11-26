President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the Supreme Court of India on Constitution Day. The ceremony, attended by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and other dignitaries, marked a significant tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution. Reportedly, the decision to install the statue was initiated following a request from a group of lawyers associated with the Ambedkarite movement. Constitution Day 2023 Wishes: Nitin Gadkari, Mallikarjun Kharge And Other Political Leaders Extend Greetings on Samvidhan Divas.

President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar

VIDEO | President Droupadi Murmu and Union Law minister @arjunrammeghwal pay tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of Constitution Day at Supreme Court in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/gvRAhqqxN2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 26, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu Unveils Dr BR Ambedkar Statue

President Droupadi Murmu unveils statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar in Supreme Court on Constitution Day#ConstitutionDay #SupremeCourt Read story: https://t.co/c7xEZcsNaB pic.twitter.com/3ZR2FQn0ua — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) November 26, 2023

