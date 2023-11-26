Several political leaders took to X to extend their greetings to fellow citizens and pay tributes to all those involved in the making of the Constitution as India celebrated the Constitution Day 2023 (Samvidhan Divas) on Sunday, November 26. Nitin Gadkari, Mallikarjun Kharge and other political leaders took to X to greet citizens on the occasion of Constitution Day 2023 (Samvidhan Divas). Other leaders like Dharmendra Pradhan and Devendra Fadnavis also wished citizens on the day celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Constitution Day 2023: As India Celebrates Samvidhan Diwas, Take a Look at Fundamental Rights And Duties of Indian Citizens.

Constitution Day 2023 Wishes

The Constitution of India is the lifeline of our Democracy. As we observe and celebrate the 74th Constitution Day, we bow in utmost reverence to its makers — for they guaranteed the social, economic and political rights of every Indian. Today, the spirit of our Constitution,… pic.twitter.com/yyHtaNNlSY — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 26, 2023

We the people of India get our values, freedom and rights of Equality, Brotherhood, Justice, Freedom & Development from the Constitution ! 1949, on this day we adopted our Constitution of India. Greetings to all on #ConstitutionDay! Long live our democracy, long live our… pic.twitter.com/p3YsrhGTr9 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 26, 2023

#संविधान_दिवस की शुभकामनाएं। Greetings on #ConstitutionDay. Today, let us reiterate our commitment to uphold the values enshrined in our sacred Constitution with pride. pic.twitter.com/gcDn0QzZbN — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 26, 2023

Celebrating #ConstitutionDay, where 'We, the People' is an emotion. Let's ensure our voices resonate in the symphony of governance.#ECI #ConstitutionDay #SVEEP pic.twitter.com/XfSclnothv — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) November 26, 2023

