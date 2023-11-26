Several political leaders took to X to extend their greetings to fellow citizens and pay tributes to all those involved in the making of the Constitution as India celebrated the Constitution Day 2023 (Samvidhan Divas) on Sunday, November 26. Nitin Gadkari, Mallikarjun Kharge and other political leaders took to X to greet citizens on the occasion of Constitution Day 2023 (Samvidhan Divas). Other leaders like Dharmendra Pradhan and Devendra Fadnavis also wished citizens on the day celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Constitution Day 2023: As India Celebrates Samvidhan Diwas, Take a Look at Fundamental Rights And Duties of Indian Citizens.

Constitution Day 2023 Wishes

