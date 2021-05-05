Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said journalists will be given the Coronavirus vaccine on priority in the state. "I have instructed Additional Chief Secretary (Health) in this regard," he added.

All journalists will be vaccinated on priority in the state. I have instructed Additional Chief Secretary (Health) in this regard: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (File photo) pic.twitter.com/TaBg4oerJ5 — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)