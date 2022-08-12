The Income Tax Department on Friday said that corporate tax collections during FY 2022-23 registered a robust growth of 34 percent over the collections in the corresponding period of FY 2021-22. "Collections during FY 2021-22 at Rs 7.23 lakh crore saw a growth of over 58% as compared to FY 2020-21," the IT Dept said.

Check tweet:

