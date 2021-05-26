Talking about the COVID-19 antibody cocktail, Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman, Medanta said that when Casirivimab and Imdevimab are injected into the infected patient in the early stage, it blocks the virus from entering the cells of the patient. The doctor termed it as a new weapon and said it is working against COVID-19 and also effective against B.1.617 variant of coronavirus.

