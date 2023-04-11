As COVID-19 infections are on the rise once again, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawala has urged elderly people to take a booster dose as the virus could prove fatal for them. Poonawala suggested that elderly people wear masks on regular basis and take a shot of Covovax booster to prevent contraction of the virus. "As COVID cases have been rising again with Omicron XBB & its variants, it can be severe for the elderly. I’d suggest for the elderly, mask up & take the Covovax booster which is now available on the COWIN app. It is excellent against all variants & is approved in the US & Europe," SII CEO tweeted. COVID-19 Surge in India: Supreme Court Brings Back Coronavirus Guidelines; Masks, Sanitisation Made Compulsory.

COVID-19 Booster Dose:

As COVID cases have been rising again with Omicron XBB & its variants, it can be severe for the elderly. I’d suggest for the elderly, mask up & take the Covovax booster which is now available on the COWIN app. It is excellent against all variants & is approved in the US & Europe. pic.twitter.com/H8lmIzStUa — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) April 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)