According to the official data released on Wednesday Delhi reported 27,561 new COVID-19 cases, 14,957 recoveries, and 40 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The positive rate jumps to 26.22 % percent in the national capital. A total of 1,50,5031 patients recovered from the deadly virus.

COVID-19 | Delhi reports 27561 new cases, 40 deaths and 14957 recoveries. Active cases 87445 Positivity rate 26.22 % pic.twitter.com/Z1KwbnZZV2 — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2022

