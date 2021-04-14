COVID-19 in Delhi: There's No Shortage of Ventilators, Says Health Minister Satyendar Jain

We have 13,000 beds, there's no shortage of ventilators. Patients from Delhi & other states are being admitted. Centre has provided 1,100 beds, talks on (to add more). 286 out of 5525 Covid care centres are occupied. Banquets, hotels to be included soon: Delhi Health Minister pic.twitter.com/DnF4fT5Zav — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)