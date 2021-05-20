COVID-19 in India: Important to Stop Vaccine Wastage, Says PM Narendra Modi in Meeting With DMs

There is an issue of vaccine wastage. Wasting even a single dose means not being able to give shield to a life. It is important to stop vaccine wastage: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/3LOAp9IOwu — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021

