COVID-19 Norms Flouted in Karnataka As Hundreds Gather at the Funeral of a Horse in Belagavi:

#WATCH Hundreds of people were seen at the funeral of a horse in the Maradimath area of Belagavi, yesterday, in violation of current COVID19 restrictions in force in Karnataka pic.twitter.com/O3tdIUNaBN — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)