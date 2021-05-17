In another incident of medical apathy, a COVID-19 patient's body was carried to the crematorium on a cart of Municipal Corporation in Bihar's Nalanda on Sunday. Dr Sunil Kumar, Nalanda Civil Surgeon said he has been informed about the incident and said he would get it probed following which action will be taken.

