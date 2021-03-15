All Restaurants, Malls, Club Houses to Remain Shut Post 10 pm in Eight Wards of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation- Jodhpur, Navrangpura, Bodakdev, Thaltej, Gota, Paldi, Ghatlodia and Maninagar:

Gujarat: Restaurants, malls, showrooms, pan shops, clubs, tea stalls, hair salons will be closed after 10 pm in eight wards of Ahmedabad. Manekchowk Food and Beverage Market and Raipur Food and Beverage Market will also be closed. — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

