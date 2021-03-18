No Decision on Lockdown in Mumbai, Says Nawab Malik:

Yesterday, CM demanded the PM that Haffkine Institute be permitted to manufacture vaccines & vaccination for people above 45 years. No decision on lockdown in Mumbai, but people have to cooperate, otherwise, strict action will be taken: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik pic.twitter.com/AL6KTv4oww — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021

