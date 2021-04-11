10,15,95,147 People Have Been Administered With COVID-19 Vaccine Till 7 AM Today, Says Union Health Ministry: India’s vaccination coverage crosses 10-crore mark with over 35 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours. 10,15,95,147 vaccine doses have been administered through 15,17,963 sessions till 7 am today: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/SFO2nZosiI — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021

