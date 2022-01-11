Delhi reported 21,259 fresh COVID-19 cases and 23 COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. It is observed that the positivity rate has also climbed to 25.65 per cent. Meanwhile, Delhi's active caseload stands at 74,881. The Delhi government directed the closure of all private offices, except those in exempted categories on Tuesday morning in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

