New Delhi/London, September 22: After India's protest, the UK government has issued a revised travel advisory mentioning that Covishield qualifies as an approved COVID-19 vaccine. "Formulations of the four listed vaccines, such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Modern Takeda, qualify as approved vaccines," says the revised guidelines. However, Indians vaccinated with two doses of Covishield will still need to quarantine. Click here to read the full travel guidelines issued by the UK.

