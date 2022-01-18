The Union Health Ministry has yet not taken any decision on COVID-19 vaccination for children of age group 12-14 years, said the official sources, as reported by ANI. The country had launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years on January 3.

Check Tweet:

