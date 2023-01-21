COVID19 Update l 220.24 cr Total Vaccine doses (95.15 cr Second Dose and 22.51 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive



2,07,067 doses administered in last 24 hours



Active caseload currently stands at 1,940 pic.twitter.com/5BOYOfe93x— Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) January 21, 2023

