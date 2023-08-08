In a major crackdown on drug smuggling and consumption in Punjab, the Amritsar Customs and DRI destroyed 527 kgs of narcotic substance by incineration at Amritsar. The narcotics substances were identified as Heroin and Ganja. The destruction of the drugs was carried out today. Amritsar Customs shared the photos and video of the destruction of the drugs. Crackdown on Drug Smuggling: Over 1.40 Lakh Kg Drugs Worth Rs 2,381 Crore Destroyed, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Watches Virtually.

527 Kg Heroin and Ganja Destroyed

On 08.08.2023 Officers of Amritsar Customs and DRI carried out destruction of 527.303 kgs of narcotic substance (Heroin and Ganja) by incineration at Amritsar ensuring timely disposal of drugs and safeguarding society from drugs menace. pic.twitter.com/GNfEtdMdwB — Amritsar Customs (@AmritsarCustoms) August 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)