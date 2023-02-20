Amid the ongoing controversy regarding selfie with cricketer Prithvi Shaw, the Andheri court has sent all four accused to judicial custody after their police custody ended today. Earlier in the day, social media influencer Sapna Gill filed a bail plea in Andheri court after she was remanded to judicial custody. Prithvi Shaw Selfie Row: Social Media Influencer Sapna Gill, Accused of Attacking Indian Cricketer, Sent to Police Custody Till February 20.

All Four Accused Sent to Judicial Custody

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy | Andheri court sent all 4 accused to judicial custody after their police custody ended today. — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

