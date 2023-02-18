Amid the ongoing Prithvi Shaw selfie row, a local court in Mumbai has sent social media influencer Sapna Gill in police custody till February 20. Gill was produced before Andheri Court by Oshiwara Police. Besides, the police have detained two more people in the case and they are being questioned. Bhojpuri Actress Sapna Gill Arrested by Mumbai Police For Allegedly Attacking Indian Cricketer Prithvi Shaw.

Sapna Gill Sent to Police Custody

Prithvi Shaw selfie row: Court sends accused social media influencer Sapna Gill in police custody till February 20. PTI AVIKRK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 18, 2023

