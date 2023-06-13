The India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday that cyclone Biparjoy has weakened into a 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm'. The cyclone is set to pass by Gujarat's Jakhau Port by the evening of June 15. Meanwhile, police have been deployed near the coast in Gujarat's Navsari to prevent people from venturing into the sea, in view of the cyclone. Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat Videos: Storm Clouds Gather Over Mundra Port, High Tidal Waves and Strong Winds Witnessed in Dwarka; IMD Issues Orange Alert.
Cyclone Biparjoy Weakens Into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm
#WATCH | Police deployed near the coast in Gujarat's Navsari to prevent people from venturing into the sea, in view of cyclone 'Biparjoy' pic.twitter.com/Us4Xk4KD9u
— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023
#WATCH | Gujarat | Rough sea conditions and strong winds witnessed in Dwarka, as an effect of #BiparjoyCyclone. Visuals from Gomtighat in Dwarka.
As per IMD's latest update, VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) Biparjoy lay centred at 02:30 IST over the Northeast and adjoining east… pic.twitter.com/oesjASr8R0
— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023
#WATCH | Light rain in Naliya town of Kachchh district as Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Biparjoy' continues to move towards Gujarat coast pic.twitter.com/eCMKAr0GmV
— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023
