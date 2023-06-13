Various videos have emerged online depicting the terrifying impact of Cyclone Biparjoy in the coastal regions of Gujarat. As per IMD's latest update, Biparjoy lay centred at 02:30 IST over the Northeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea about 290 km southwest of Porbandar & 360 km south-southwest of Jakhau Port. Storm clouds were seen gathering over Mundra Port, while high tidal waves and strong winds were witnessed in Gomtighat in Dwarka. The weather agency has further issued an Orange alert for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts. High Tide in Mumbai Video: High Tidal Waves, Triggered by Cyclone Biparjoy, Seen in Arabian Sea Near Worli Sea Face. 

Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat Videos

