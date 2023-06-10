The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the 'very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy will strengthen in the next 24 hours and move in a north-northeast direction. The cyclonic storm brought strong winds along with it, which was witnessed throughout Mumbai. A video surfaced online that showed the intensity of the wind at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai. Meanwhile, IMD on Friday predicted a possibility of rainfall in several parts of Maharashtra, along with Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar, in the next 48 hours. Mumbai Rains Forecast: High Chances of Rainfall As Cyclone Biparjoy Intensifies.

Cyclone Biporjoy In Mumbai Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)