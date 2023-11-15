The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, November 14, took to social media to share an update about a cyclonic storm named "Midhili." The IMD said that a Low-Pressure Area (LPA) had been formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjacent Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 05:30 hours and laid over the same region at 08:30 hours today. "Likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a Depression over west-central Bay of Bengal on 15th November," it said. Today, the weather agency said that Cyclone Midhili, a name the Maldives gave, would move northwestwards and intensify into a Deep Depression (DD) over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 16. "Subsequently, it would recurve north-northeastwards and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast on 17th November," the IMD stated. IMD Predicts Low-Pressure Area Likely To Form Over Southeast Bay of Bengal Around November 14.

Cyclone Midhili Update

Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and may intensify into a Deep Depression over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast on 16th November. Subsequently, it would recurve north-northeastwards and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast on 17th November. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 14, 2023

LPA to Intensify Into Deep Depression

Low Pressure Area has formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining Andaman Nicobar Islands. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a Depression over westcentral Bay of Bengal around 16th November: IMD Bhubaneswar, Odisha — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2023

Winds Will Be Prevailing for the 2 Days

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: "...A low-pressure area is formed over the Bay of Bengal...Later it will intensify into a depression, in the west central Bay of Bengal. Due to this, from tomorrow onwards, along & off the Andhra Pradesh coast wind speeds are increasing...Winds will be… pic.twitter.com/lC5vAeQqmh — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2023

