Cyclone Yaas Impact: Rainwater Enters Jai Prabha Hospital Premises in Patna, Medicines Seen Floating (Watch Video)

#WATCH | Bihar: Medicines float in Patna's Jai Prabha Hospital premises as rainwater entered the hospital following Cyclone Yass pic.twitter.com/V6ajqq2SUa — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

