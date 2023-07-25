In the wake of heavy rainfall in the state, the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district has declared a holiday for schools and colleges tomorrow. The Deputy Commissioner has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the Dakshina Kannada district on July 26 due to incessant rainfall in the state. Meanwhile, the water from the Kaveri River reached sections of the area's low-lying Kodagu district and caused alarm among the residents on Tuesday. District Authority Officials said that heavy rain battered the Kodagu district in Karnataka as a result of which the Kaveri River (Cauvery) swelled and entered some of the low-lying areas of the district and alarmed the locals. Kodagu School Holiday Tomorrow: All Schools and Colleges To Remain Closed on July 25 Due To Heavy Rains in Karnataka.

Schools and Colleges To Remain Closed Tomorrow in Dakshina Kannada

Karnataka | Due to incessant rains, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district has declared holiday for schools and colleges in the district on July 26 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

