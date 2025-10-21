The Puducherry government today, October 21, announced a school holiday in the Union Territory for Wednesday, October 22, in view of a heavy rain warning. As per the announcement, all government and private schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal will remain closed on Wednesday, October 22. Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an orange alert for seven coastal and delta districts, including Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore and Thanjavur and Puducherry, till 8.30 AM on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Extremely Heavy Rainfall Warning for Coastal Districts, Fishermen Warned Not To Venture Into Sea From October 21–25.

All Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed in Puducherry on October 22

Puducherry | Due to a heavy rain warning, all government and private schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal to remain closed tomorrow (22/10/25), Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/QCYAMlKIwH — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2025

