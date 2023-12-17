In the early hours of Friday, chaos erupted on the streets of Bengaluru as four young men from Malappuram, Kerala, found themselves in legal trouble. Their crime? Creating a ruckus by dancing inside a moving car. Last Thursday, as the city slept, the group embarked on their ill-fated escapade. Cruising along the expressway toward Kempegowda International Airport, they threw caution to the wind and were seen dancing in a moving car. Their antics did not go unnoticed. A vigilant passerby captured their dance on video and promptly shared it on social media. The footage spread like wildfire, drawing attention from all corners. But it wasn’t just amused viewers—the police took notice too. The law caught up with the dancing quartet. Arrested and identified as Salman Faris, Naseem Abbas (21), Salmanul Faris (21), and Muhammad Nusaif (21), they faced charges of public nuisance and endangering safety. Bengaluru Woman Discovers Dead Cockroach in Chicken Fried Rice Ordered Via Food Delivery App Zomato, Company Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Youth Dance on Moving Car

Bangalore defo needs more police check points 🤦‍♀️ *Enroute Bangalore International Airport pic.twitter.com/62i3WtpGyA — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) December 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)