Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday night conducted a surprise check in the national capital. The DCW chief conducted a surprise check at a public toilet opposite GB Pant Hospital in Daryaganj. During the surprise inspection, 50 litres of acid that were lying in the open were seized. Later, officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were summoned for further inquiry. Delhi Acid Attack: Acid Sale Rampant in City, What Are You Doing? DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Asks Governments (Watch Video).

Swati Maliwal Conducts Surprise Check at a Public Toilet

Delhi | Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women conducted a surprise check in a public toilet opposite GB Pant hospital in Daryaganj and seized 50 litres of acid lying in open there last night. Officials of MCD were summoned for further inquiry. (Source: Swati… pic.twitter.com/LBjjGJSGaV — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023

50 Litres of Acid Lying in Open Seized

कल रात दरियागंज में टॉयलेट निरीक्षण में जो पाया उसे देख आप भी स्तब्ध रह जाएँगे। सेंट्रल दिल्ली के टॉयलेट में खुले में 50 लीटर #Acid पड़ा मिला। सोचो कितनी ज़िंदगीयां बर्बाद हो सकती थी। पुलिस को बुलाके तेज़ाब ज़ब्त करवाया। MCD से इसका जवाब लेंगे और दोषियों पर कार्यवाही होगी। pic.twitter.com/tFH9g6tg5M — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) April 7, 2023

