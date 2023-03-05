A 45-year-old man lost his life after he jumped off the third floor of the Kamla Market Police station on Sunday. Anand Verma, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was rushed to the LNJP Hospital following the incident. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Madhya Pradesh: Electric Bike Catches Fire in Chhindwara, Owner Jumps to Safety (Watch Video).

Man Jumps Off Police Station:

Deceased was accused in cheating case involving Rs. 14 lahks. A complaint was filed against him by Head Constable Ajeet Singh, posted in PS Kamla Market. Info sent to concerned authorities & Ajeet Singh placed under suspension. Departmental action being initiated: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2023

