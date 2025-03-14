In a shocking incident, a constable allegedly raped a woman sub-inspector in a hotel in Dehradun, Uttarakhand and filmed the assault. The accused, identified as Aslam, also threatened to leak the video if she reported the crime. According to the FIR, the victim had asked the accused to book a hotel room as her house was far from the duty station. After escorting her to the room, the constable allegedly returned under the pretext of checking the accommodation and sexually assaulted her. The victim further alleged that Aslam recorded the assault and used it to threaten her into silence. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Dehradun Shocker: Mentally Challenged Minor Girl From Punjab Gangraped in Bus at ISBT, Days After Kolkata Incident; 5 Arrested.

Constable Allegedly Rapes Woman SI, Films Assault in Dehradun

उत्तराखंड की राजधानी देहरादून में तैनात महिला सब इंस्पेक्टर ने अपने सहकर्मी सिपाही पर होटल में रेप का आरोप लगाते हुए FIR दर्ज कराई है। पुलिस ने सिपाही असलम के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया है। FIR में क्या लिखा गया.. पीड़िता ने बताया आरोपी और उसकी एक साथ ड्यूटी थी।एक दिन वो अपनी… pic.twitter.com/0un8iHuB91 — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) March 14, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

