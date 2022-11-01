Five trekkers, who had lost the way in the forest of the Koti in Uttarakhand, were rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel late on Monday night. The SDRF team rescued the trekkers late at night after an intensive search operation. The rescued trekkers were safely taken to Sahaspur police station. Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse: Search Operation Went on All Night to Rescue Victims; 177 Rescued So Far.

Trekkers Rescued After Intense Search Operation:

Dehradun, Uttarakhand | Five people lost their way while trekking in the forest in Koti slope under Sahaspur police station yesterday, SDRF team rescued them safely late at night after running an intensive search operation pic.twitter.com/SGU2KSVPg8 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 1, 2022

SDRF Team Rescues Trekkers:

हमारी संकटमोचक SDRF देहरादून भद्रराज मंदिर ट्रेक से लौटते समय 05 लोग रास्ता भटक जाने से फंस गए थे। SDRF टीम ने देर रात्रि घोरअंधेरे में सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाया और जंगल से पांचों को सकुशल रेस्क्यू कर सुबह 4 बजे सहसपुर थाने लाया गया जहां उन्हे चाय-नाश्ता कराया गया। टीम को बहुत शाबशी! pic.twitter.com/snfG1K3wCR — Ashok Kumar IPS (@AshokKumar_IPS) November 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)