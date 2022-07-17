AAP workers in Delhi celebrated after party candidate Rani Aggarwal won from Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election 2022. Aggarwal snatched the Singrauli seat away from BJP. The counting of votes for the first phase of municipal elections in Madhya Pradesh took place on Sunday.

Check Tweet:

Delhi | Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers celebrate after the party's Rani Aggarwal won from the Singrauli municipal corporation in Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/d6tXIL2JjB — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022

